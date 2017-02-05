Did Nasa just complete the longest Hail Mary pass of all time?

It’s surely the dream of millions to throw the game-winning Hail Mary pass at the Super Bowl, but we doubt anyone will complete one as amazing as this.

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station took advantage of their unique situation to throw the “longest Hail Mary pass ever” ahead of the 2017 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons – you’ll not see anything like this in the big game.

The space station orbits Earth at 17,500 miles per hour (pretty swift, huh?) – as a result, it is thought that the ball travelled 516,328 metres in total at around 8,046 metres per second. That’s a distance of over 320 miles.