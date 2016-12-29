Did famous artists leave clues about brain diseases in their paintings?

Paintings by famous artists often show a glimpse into their unique, creative minds, but scientists now believe they can also offer hidden clues about brain disease.

Experts suggest degenerative cognitive illnesses in artists can be spotted by analysing the brushstrokes in the paintings – years before life-changing symptoms appear.

Researchers at Maynooth University in Ireland and the University of Liverpool believe their insights may lead to new research which could ultimately help diagnose the early stages of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

In a groundbreaking study, more than 2,000 paintings by seven artists including Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dali were digitally stripped to black and white in an effort to analyse the brushstrokes in the works and uncover changing patterns and structures.

Scientists ran tests using non-traditional mathematics, similar to those used to study snowflakes or spot forged artworks.

“Identifying changes in someone’s behaviour that can predict clinical diagnoses years later is very challenging; however, this data suggests that it could be possible to identify changes in the structure of a painting many years before the diagnosis of a neurological disorder,” Professor Ronan Reilly, from the Department of Computer Science at Maynooth University, said.

The work of Dali and Norval Morrisseau, who are believed to have suffered from Parkinson’s disease, and James Brooks and Willem De Kooning, who had Alzheimer’s, was analysed alongside paintings by Picasso, Marc Chagall and Claude Monet, who did not suffer from any degenerative brain illnesses.

Researchers found that the artistic structures used by those with brain disease changed as they got older, becoming less complex.

However, artists who aged without degenerative neurological disorders were still able to maintain the level of complexity in the patterns and structures in their artwork.

Dr Alex Forsythe, from the University of Liverpool’s School of Psychology, said: “Art has long been embraced by psychologists as an effective method of improving the quality of life for those persons living with cognitive disorders.

“This process offers the potential for the detection of emerging neurological problems.”

The research is published in the Neuropsychology journal.