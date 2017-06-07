Diane Abbott upbeat despite illness as UK election campaign enters final day

Diane Abbott has said she is "still standing" and hopes to return to the political front line soon, after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn appointed colleague to fill in as shadow home secretary while she is off work due to illness.

Touched by all the messages of support. Still standing! Will rejoin the fray soon. Vote Labour! — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) June 7, 2017

Ms Abbott has remained away from the campaign trail due to illness following a series of interview gaffes.

Diane Abbott is the gift that keeps on giving. Why does Corbyn still let her on the airways? #Newsnight #GuardianLive pic.twitter.com/uOwZT5ntlu — Citizen Smif (@Citizensmif21) June 5, 2017

She pulled out of two high-profile General Election events on Tuesday and Mr Corbyn announced on the eve of polling that shadow home affairs spokeswoman Lyn Brown is to stand in for her.

Shadow cabinet colleague Barry Gardiner said she had been diagnosed with a long-term condition which may have played a part in below-par interview performances during the election campaign.

There was no immediate response from Ms Abbott's office and the Labour Party declined to discuss details of her condition.

It is understood that the condition affecting the 63-year-old MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington would not prevent her eventual return to work once she has recovered.

Close Corbyn ally Ms Abbott has come under relentless fire from Conservatives following an interview with LBC radio in which she forgot figures for Labour's police funding plans and an appearance on Sky News when she struggled to discuss details of a security report.

https://t.co/Kp91Ky3MBr @UKLabour oh dear no wonder she pulled a sick note day and people like this want to run the country ? Ffs ! — Bigfella50 (@redsando6) June 7, 2017

She was replaced by shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry for a debate on BBC Radio 4's Woman's Hour and a hustings organised by the London Evening Standard on Tuesday.

Mr Corbyn on Wednesday asked Ms Brown is to stand in for her during her period of ill-health.

He has begun a marathon final day of General Election campaigning with a rally in Glasgow city centre today.

The Labour leader, cheered by hundreds of supporters, delivered one of his final addresses to voters from a platform on Buchanan Street.

Despite Labour continuing to trail the Conservatives in the polls - even though the gap has narrowed since the start of the campaign - an upbeat Mr Corbyn insisted the party could win in Thursday's vote.

He told the crowd: "They underestimated us didn't they?

"They underestimated the good sense of ordinary people, ordinary people all over Britain."