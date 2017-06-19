Details of payments to Grenfell Tower families revealed

A total of £202,000 of British government money has been handed out to 180 families who were directly affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

The pay-outs were recorded, as of lunchtime on Monday, by the newly set-up Grenfell Response Team (GRT) which is now managing the official response and support operation to the tragedy.

The payments are being made up of £500 cash and £5,000 which is to go into bank accounts.

So far 126 hotel places have been found for residents of Grenfell Towers and Grenfell Walk.

There are also 78 families who have been assessed and are on course to be placed in properties that are local or in the neighbouring borough by the end of the day.

None of these properties are in tower blocks.

GRT said in a statement: "Work is taking place to assess the housing needs of all Grenfell Tower and Grenfell Walk families to identify suitable accommodation in Kensington and Chelsea and neighbouring boroughs."

They added: "We have endeavoured to keep accommodation as local as possible, and we completely accept residents' wishes to remain close to the community."

The GRT said 50 families, who wished to work with the authorities, have been given a key worker today.

There are another 43 social workers from across London who have started to help assess and support the affected families.

There are also 16 Red Cross staff and volunteers who have been on-the-ground and helping at the at the Westway Centre.

The GRT includes London-wide local and regional government, central government, British Red Cross, Metropolitan Police and London Fire Brigade.