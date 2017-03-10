Dermot Murnaghan shares picture of injuries after hit-and-run

Sky News presenter Dermot Murnaghan has shared a picture of his injuries after being involved in a hit-and-run.

He said the incident, which kept him off air for two days, took place in Kentish Town, north London, on Thursday.

Here's why I haven't been on air for 2 days. A hit and run in Kentish Town yesterday. Police were fantastic. pic.twitter.com/1mnP7xlCND — Dermot (@DermotMurnaghan) March 10, 2017

Posting a picture of himself with large grazes to his left cheek and chin, he wrote on Friday: “Here’s why I haven’t been on air for 2 days. A hit and run in Kentish Town yesterday. Police were fantastic.”

The broadcaster, 59, presents the Sky News Tonight With Dermot Murnaghan programme.