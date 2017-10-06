Denmark proposes ban on burka and other face coverings

Denmark will ban full-face coverings, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burka.

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, of Denmark's liberal party that leads a centre-right governing coalition, said a law proposal was not aimed at any religion.

He also said it was not a ban of scarfs, turbans or kippa, the traditional Jewish skull cap.

Mr Ellemann-Jensen spoke today after a meeting in parliament.

The burka ban is believed to enjoy widespread support, including from the opposition Social Democrats.

The move is mostly seen as directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women although few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.

No date for a formal vote was announced but Austria, France and Belgium have similar laws.

AP