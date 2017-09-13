Deliveroo recruiting 250 new riders across Ireland

Recruitment for 250 new Deliveroo riders in Dublin, Belfast and Cork will take place in the coming weeks.

The delivery company currently works with 861 riders in Ireland following its 2015 launch in Dublin and expansion to Cork, Belfast, Galway and Limerick.

Over the last year, Deliveroo has grown its fleet by a third while seeing a 50% increase in the number of restaurants signed up to the app.

Deliveroo said 80% of riders say flexible working is the main reason why riders choose to work with the company.

Deliveroo said 84% of riders are 'happy or very happy to work' with Deliveroo and 87% said they would recommend friends and family to work with Deliveroo.

General Manager of Deliveroo Ireland Liam Keenan, said:

"Our riders are the lifeblood of our business, and it’s great to be in a position to grow our community today with a call out for new riders to come work with our business."

He said Deliveroo will continue to invest in the market including further growth in the future.