Defence lawyers in Kim Jong Nam murder case fear 'trial by ambush'

Lawyers for two women accused of murdering Kim Jong Nam say Malaysian police still have not provided them with security camera footage and documents crucial to the defence.

Defence lawyer Gooi soon Seng said in court on Thursday that there must not be a "trial by ambush".

The hearing was postponed until May 30.

Kim Jong Nam

The women are the only suspects in custody in the February 13 killing of Mr Kim, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's ruler.

Siti Aisyah, from Indonesia, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong are accused of smearing Mr Kim's face with VX nerve agent at an airport in Kuala Lumpur.

They say they were duped into thinking they were taking part in a harmless prank.

Four North Korean suspects left the country on the day of the murder.

