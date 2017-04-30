Deaths reported after Texas tornado - officials

Fatalities have been reported after a tornado hit a small city in east Texas, authorities said.

Powerful storms swept through Canton early on Saturday evening, leaving behind a trail of overturned vehicles, mangled trees and damaged homes. Canton is about 50 miles east of Dallas.

ETMC Regional Heathcare Systems spokeswoman Rebecca Berkley said 54 patients were taken to three of ETMC hospitals in the region, including one in critical condition.

Canton Fire Department Captain Brian Horton said "a number of fatalities" have been reported, but it was not yet clear how many.

The National Weather Service said at least one tornado hit Canton, while tornadoes also were reported in surrounding areas.

Sirens and emergency crews everywhere in Canton Tx. pic.twitter.com/31QvmdKQ12 — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) April 30, 2017

AP