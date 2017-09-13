Death toll rises to three in Afghan cricket stadium attack

Update 2.41pm: A suicide bomber struck outside a cricket stadium during a match in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least three people and wounding seven others, officials said.

Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid said hundreds of people were inside watching a match when the bomber struck outside the gates where security guards were searching people.

Health Ministry official Mohammad Salim Rasouli confirmed the death toll, saying at least seven other people were wounded.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

The stadium was packed with people watching the Shpageeza Cricket League 2017, Afghanistan's annual domestic T20 Tournament.

The Tournament, which features six teams, started on September 11 and runs through to September 22.

All the teams have foreign players, mainly from Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

The match was on a break while the attack happened, but resumed without delay.

On August 29, a suicide bombing in a busy commercial area in Kabul near a string of banks and not far from the US Embassy killed at least five people.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.