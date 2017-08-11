Death toll rises to 36 in Egyptian train crash

Update 5pm: The death toll from a train collision just east of the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has been raised to 36 by the country's Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed told state television that more than a 100 people were also injured in the collision.

A train crash in Alexandria, Egypt has led to multiple deaths and injuries. Reports of more than 20 killed and dozens injured. pic.twitter.com/l5BLKvngxI — Behind The News (@Behind__News) August 11, 2017

The Egyptian Railways Authority said a train travelling to Alexandria from Cairo, Egypt's capital, hit the back end of another train, which was waiting at a small station in the district of Khorshid, just east of Alexandria.

The statement did not say what caused the accident, only that the authority's experts would be investigating.

Nearly 2 dozen killed in a train crash in Egypt’s Alexandria pic.twitter.com/C2rJ1SM5Jc — Press TV (@PressTV) August 11, 2017

Update 3.20pm: A train collision in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria has killed 25 people and injured 65 others, an officials says.

The head of the ambulance services in the city's western sector, Dr Mohamed Abu Homs, said the collision took place in the western suburb of Khorshid on Friday.

There was no immediate information on what had caused the collision.

The trains collided head on; one train was coming from Cairo and the other was coming from the city of Port Said, at the Suez Canal.

Dr Abu Homs said he fears the death toll and the number of injured could rise further.

Earlier: An Egyptian official says that 20 people have been killed and dozens injured in a train collision in the coastal city of Alexandria.

Footage broadcast on state television showed one train had partly keeled over in the crash, and medics were seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.

More as we get it ...