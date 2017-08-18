Death toll from Sierra Leone mudslides rises with hundreds more missing

The death toll from Sierra Leone's mudslides is now above 400, the United Nations said.

The UN humanitarian agency said 409 bodies have been found after flooding and mudslides in the West African nation's capital of Freetown on Monday morning.

Burials have begun as an estimated 600 people remain missing.

People continue to search through tons of mud and debris amid the threat of further mudslides.

The government has warned residents to evacuate a mountainside where a large crack has opened.

Rainfall remains in the forecast for the coming days, slowing recovery efforts.

Thousands of people have lost their homes while some critics accuse the government of not learning from past disasters.

Many poor areas are near sea level and lack good drainage.

The capital is also plagued by unregulated construction.

