Death of boy caught up in makeshift curtain was accident, coroner rules

A coroner has concluded that the death of a 10-year-old boy in the UK who died after getting tangled up in a makeshift curtain was an accident.

John Matthews, assistant coroner for the Isle of Wight, made his ruling following the two-day hearing into the death of Ashton Tuckey.

The youngster, who had Down's Syndrome and autism, was found by his mother, Jodie Tuckey, at their home in Binstead, on the afternoon of December 7 2014.

He had become caught in the curtain which was a duvet cover fastened to the window. She took him down and brought him outside where neighbours rushed to help and attempted to resuscitate him.

The inquest at Newport heard that Ms Tuckey, who suffers from autism herself, was hysterical and called out "Save my baby" and "Help me, help me please, he's going to go, I do not want him to go, I love him".

But despite the efforts of neighbours, police and paramedics, Ashton died in hospital.

The hearing was told that Ashton died as a result of "compression to the neck".

Ashton's grandmother, Kathleen Tuckey, 64, said that he was a "lovely child" but had a "very high pain threshold" and "no ability to call out" for help.

She said that the duvet cover had been used as a curtain because Ashton would pull at the old curtain.