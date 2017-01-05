Deadly car bombing and shootout in Turkish city of Izmir

Update 3.10pm: Two attackers exploded a car bomb at a police checkpoint near a Turkish courthouse in the western city of Izmir, before escaping and shooting at police, a senior official has said.

Izmir governor Erol Ayyildiz said one of the policemen and a court employee were killed in the attack, while the two assailants were killed by police.

He did not refer to earlier reports that a third attacker was on the run.

Mr Ayyildiz said preliminary signs indicated that the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, was behind the attack.

He said police seized an automatic rifle, a rocket launcher and eight hand grenades.

At least five other people were wounded in the attack.

Mr Ayyildiz said police at the checkpoint had foiled a possible more serious attack at the courthouse.

Cars burn after a car bomb explosion in Izmir, Turkey today. Picture: AP

Earlier:

Turkish security sources say that two attackers have been shot dead after an explosion in the western city of Izmir.

At least three people have been wounded in an explosion near a courthouse in the western Turkish city, the private Dogan news agency said.

Several ambulances and police vehicles were dispatched to the scene, Dogan said.

Other media reports said the explosion occurred near an entrance used by judges and prosecutors.

Police are looking for a third attacker after at least 10 people were injured in an explosion in Izmir - reports https://t.co/iCxiUZYMV7 — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 5, 2017

The agency said the explosion was caused by a car bomb.

The incident follows a string of attacks, carried out by the so-called 'Islamic State' (IS) group or by Kurdish militants, that have left Turkey on edge.

Thirty-nine people were killed in a nightclub attack in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. 'IS' claimed that attack.