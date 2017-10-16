Deadline looms for Catalonia's leader to clarify if he has declared independence
Catalonia's leader has until 9am Irish time to announce whether he really has declared independence or not.
If Carles Puigdemont says he has declared independence, he will have until Thursday to change his decision or Spain will take away the region's autonomy.
Last week he said he was putting any move on hold so negotiations could be held with Madrid.
