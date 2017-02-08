David Attenborough has had a species of snail named after him and he couldn't be happier about it

Back to World Home

David Attenborough has achieved so much in his long and illustrious career, but we reckon this latest honour may be at the top of his list.

Researchers at the Australian Museum recently discovered a new genus of Tasmanian snail and named it after the famous naturalist, as well as making him lifetime patron of the museum.

So what’s it called? Attenborougharion rubicundus – very fancy.

“There is no greater compliment that a Museum, or indeed a Natural Scientist, can pay to another one, than by naming a family, and a name, after that individual,” he said.

“So Attenborougharion rubicundus will be on my wall for a long time to come, and I accept it with the greatest of pleasure and my utmost thanks to you all.”

This isn’t the first animal to be named after Attenborough. So far he’s got a grasshopper, echidna, shrimp and dinosaur. We wonder which one’s his favourite?
KEYWORDS: Attenborougharion rubicundus, Australian Museum, David Attenborough, Richard Attenborough, Snail

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in World