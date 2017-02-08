David Attenborough has had a species of snail named after him and he couldn't be happier about it

David Attenborough has achieved so much in his long and illustrious career, but we reckon this latest honour may be at the top of his list.

Researchers at the Australian Museum recently discovered a new genus of Tasmanian snail and named it after the famous naturalist, as well as making him lifetime patron of the museum.

Meet the snail genus we've named in honour of Sir David Attenborough: https://t.co/FA8KuBlaAB #DavidAttenboroughAU pic.twitter.com/PaaPrUJZfq — Australian Museum (@austmus) February 8, 2017

So what’s it called? Attenborougharion rubicundus – very fancy.

“There is no greater compliment that a Museum, or indeed a Natural Scientist, can pay to another one, than by naming a family, and a name, after that individual,” he said.

“So Attenborougharion rubicundus will be on my wall for a long time to come, and I accept it with the greatest of pleasure and my utmost thanks to you all.”

This isn’t the first animal to be named after Attenborough. So far he’s got a grasshopper, echidna, shrimp and dinosaur. We wonder which one’s his favourite?