David Attenborough has had a 430-million-year-old fossil named after him because why not?

When it comes to naming things, in most instances David Attenborough will do.

Because what wouldn’t be improved by being named after the legend and national treasure that is Sir David?

After having a boat, a dinosaur *and* a flightless weevil (what?) named after him, it is now the turn of an ancient shrimp to be given the special treatment.

(John Stillwell/PA)

To celebrate Sir David’s 90th birthday researchers from the universities of Oxford, Leicester, Yale and Imperial College London have given his name to a distant relative of today’s shrimp and lobster… which is probably the weirdest birthday present we’ve heard of in a long time.

The crustacean was identified from a 430-million-year-old imprint in volcanic ash found in Herefordshire.

The fossil is named Cascolus ravitis, which doesn’t quite have the same ring to it as Boaty McBoatface, later named RRS Sir David Attenborough.

Apparently “Cascolus” derives from the Latin words equivalent to the Old English words that make up the name “Attenborough”… um, okay then.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

The happy news meant Sir David was trending on Twitter, which did have people slightly panicked for a second.

God! I hate it when I see the Sir David Attenborough trending!!!! #phew — Jenny Saunders (@Jensau) March 22, 2017

Immediately thought the worst when I saw Sir David Attenborough trending. But no, they've just named a shrimp fossil after him 😅 — Alex (@AlexRWilliams) March 22, 2017

Almost had a heart attack seeing Sir David Attenborough trending — Jake Dudman (@Jake_Dudman_) March 22, 2017

Yale professor Derek Briggs, who co-authored a paper on the crustacean published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, said: “It is wonderful to be able to name a remarkable fossil from the United Kingdom in honour of Sir David, who has done so much to promote the conservation of the Earth’s biodiversity.”

Aww. We love you Sir David!