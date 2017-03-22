Dashcam footage shows HGV crash that left four injured

Dashcam footage of the moment an HGV crashed into the back of a broken-down car and injured four family members, including two children, has been released by police.

A passing vehicle captured the collision on the A55 in Rhuallt Hill, north Wales, on October 28 last year.

Lorry driver Thomas Anthony Holland, 61, ploughed into the rear of the Kia Sorento car which had come to a halt in the inside lane of the eastbound carriageway.

Dashcam footage from the HGV also showed it approaching the Sorrento, which had its hazard lights on, and then turning just moments before the collision.

The Sorento's four occupants - two adults and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries, said North Wales Police.

On Tuesday, Holland, from Llangollen, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court for careless driving and received six penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £300 fine.

Pc Robert Williams, from the North Wales Police roads policing unit, said: "We were extremely lucky not to be dealing with a fatal road traffic collision and are thankful that all four occupants were released from hospital.

"This just shows that not paying attention when behind the wheel of any vehicle can have consequences."