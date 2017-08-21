Danish police find body of woman after submarine sinking

The body of a woman has been found in the Baltic Sea near where a missing Swedish journalist is believed to have died on a privately built submarine, police in Denmark said.

Copenhagen police tweeted that the body was discovered hours after the Danish owner of the vessel, 46-year-old Peter Madsen, told authorities that 30-year-old Kim Wall died onboard in an accident and that he buried her at sea at an unspecified location.

Madsen was arrested in connection with Wall's disappearance after his submarine sank off Denmark's eastern coast, an event police said they suspected the inventor had caused on purpose.

Peter Madsen.

He denied any wrongdoing and initially told authorities he had dropped the reporter off on a redeveloped island in Copenhagen's harbour about three-and-a-half hours into a nighttime trip on August 10.

Madsen will continue to be held on preliminary manslaughter charges, police said. They declined to provide further details about the new information he had provided.

The Danish inventor was known for financing his submarine project through crowdfunding. The first launch of his 40-ton, nearly 18-meter-long UC3 Nautilus in 2008 made international headlines.

Kim Wall.

Wall's family earlier told The Associated Press that Kim worked in many dangerous places as a journalist, but it was unimaginable that "something could happen ... just a few miles from the childhood home".

Before his arrest, Madsen appeared on Danish television to discuss the submarine's sinking and his rescue. It was the journalist's boyfriend who alerted authorities that the sub had not returned from a test run, police said.

AP