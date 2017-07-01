Danish man suspected of fighting for IS in Syria arrested in Spain
A Danish citizen suspected of having fought for Islamic State in war-torn Syria has been arrested by Spanish police.
The 29-year-old man was arrested in the southern city of Malaga on Saturday, said Spain's Civil Guard.
He was born in Syria and acquired citizenship in Denmark.
Since 2015, Spain's police and security services have arrested 224 people suspected of belonging to or aiding Islamic extremist groups.
PA
