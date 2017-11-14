Danish inventor accused over journalist’s submarine death to face charges next month

Formal charges against a Danish inventor who admitted dismembering the body of a Swedish journalist aboard his submarine but denies killing her are likely to be laid in December.

Police in Copenhagen said Peter Madsen has voluntarily accepted extending his pre-trial detention until December 12.

The 46-year-old currently faces preliminary charges of manslaughter, sexual assault and indecent handling of a corpse.

He denies killing journalist Kim Wall - claiming she died inside his submarine when he was on deck - but has admitted to throwing her body parts into the sea.

The pair had gone on a trip in Madsen’s private submarine on August 10.

Ms Wall, who was working on a story about Madsen, was last seen aboard the vessel as it left Copenhagen.

The next day, Madsen - an entrepreneur who dreamed of launching a manned space mission - was rescued from the sinking submarine without Ms Wall. Police believe he deliberately sank the vessel.

The 30-year-old Swedish journalist’s dismembered, naked torso was found on a southern Copenhagen coast in late August and her head, legs and clothes were later discovered in plastic bags at sea.

The bags also contained a knife and heavy metal objects designed to take them to the ocean floor. Ms Wall’s arms are still missing.

Madsen has offered a shifting variety of explanations for the woman’s death.

Initially, he told authorities he had dropped Ms Wall off on an island several hours after their voyage began. Later, he said she had died in an accident on board and he had "buried" her at sea.

Multiple stab wounds were found on Ms Wall’s torso and were believed to have been caused during her death or shortly after.

Police also found videos on Madsen’s personal computer of women being tortured, decapitated and killed.

The case has led Danish investigators to reopen a number of unsolved killings, including the 1986 death of a young Japanese tourist whose cut-up corpse was found in several plastic bags in Copenhagen harbour.

Police say the review of so-called "cold cases" is standard procedure and has not provided any immediate link to the present case.

