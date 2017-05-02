Czech PM announces government resignation as rival faces tax questions

The Czech prime minister has said his government will resign over unexplained business dealings of his finance minister and rival.

Premier Bohuslav Sobotka said he will meet President Milos Zeman this week to formally submit the government's resignation.

The move reflects tensions in the ruling coalition about six months before the parliamentary election.

Mr Sobotka says there are suspicions that finance minister Andrej Babis avoided paying taxes in the past and did not explain properly.

Mr Babis, the country's second-richest businessman, heads a centrist movement that is favourite to win October's ballot, paving the way for him to become prime minister.

Mr Sobotka's Social Democrats are a distant second.