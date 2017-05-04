Czech government to resign within month over minister's business dealings

The prime minister of the Czech Republic plans to formally submit the resignation of his government in the second half of May.

Bohuslav Sobotka had previously said he wanted to do it this week and was scheduled to meet President Milos Zeman on Thursday.

He triggered a political crisis on Tuesday with his decision to resign over the business dealings of his finance minister.

He said the minister, billionaire businessman Andrej Babis, had not properly explained suspicions that he avoided paying taxes.

Mr Babis denies any wrongdoing. He is a rival of Mr Sobotka's leftist Social Democrats and heads a centrist movement, a favourite to win October's parliamentary elections.

Mr Sobotka said he wanted to consult the president on Thursday and inform him about Mr Babis' suspicious business activities.

- AP