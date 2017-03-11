Customs arrest smuggler at JFK Airport with cocaine strapped to his legs

A drug smuggler has flown into New York's JFK Airport with 10 pounds of cocaine taped to his legs, authorities said.

US Customs and Border Protection said officers arrested Juan Carlos Galan Luperon on March 4 after they noticed he was "busting out of his pants".

Luperon, a US citizen, had arrived in New York from the Dominican Republic.

Customs officials said officers noticed Luperon's trousers were snug. The officers searched Luperon in a private room.

According to the agency, officers found packages of white powder taped to Luperon's legs. The agency said the powder tested positive for cocaine.

Luperon was arrested on federal narcotics smuggling charges.

Authorities say the cocaine was worth about $164,000 (€154,000).

File photo of JFK Airport.

AP