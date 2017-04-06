'Cruel' burglar drowns puppy in bath during house break-in
Detectives in the UK are hunting a "particularly cruel" burglar who drowned a seven-month-old puppy in the bath during a break-in.
Norfolk Police have issued an appeal for information about the crime, which happened in Gorleston, near Great Yarmouth, on Wednesday.
The burglar stole a computer and other items from the home in Cobholm Close between 3.50pm and 5.30pm.
Detective Sergeant Richard Wallis said: "This is a particularly cruel crime and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious behaviour in the area at around the time of the burglary to come forward."
