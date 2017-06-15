Crowds gather for second vigil after Grenfell Tower disaster

Crowds gathered for a second night outside a church in the shadow of Grenfell Tower in a vigil for those affected by the disaster.

Candles were placed alongside floral tributes and posters appealing for help to find those still missing following the blaze.

Scores of people bowed their heads in a minute's silence in front of the Notting Hill Methodist Church in west London on Thursday evening.

The Rev Mike Long said: "Today has been a very long day for a lot of people and most of us didn't sleep well last night.

"We still struggle in many different ways to come to terms with what's happened and what's unfolding and struggle to find words.

"So sometimes we have to simply fall silent or light candles."

He added: "In this act we express all of our sorrow within us and perhaps confusion, or our anger, or simply our prayers."

Vigil outside the Notting Hill Methodist Church. Powerful words. pic.twitter.com/35TPLxZKQu — Ιman | ايمان (@ImaniAmrani) June 15, 2017

PA