Critics of US President Donald Trump are "not even people" says his son Eric

Critics of US President Donald Trump are "not even people", his son Eric has said.

He told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he has "never seen hatred like this" and "morals have flown out the window" when it comes to attacks against his father.

Eric Trump took special aim at the Democratic Party, which he claimed is "imploding".

"I've never seen hatred like this," says Eric Trump, who goes on to say the most hateful thing a person can say.pic.twitter.com/GRJNuImNPm — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 7, 2017

He called Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez "a total wack job", and claimed Democrats "have no message of their own" and are trying to obstruct "a great man" in his father and his family.

Eric Trump also criticised the news media, which he says is "out of control".

Eric and his brother Donald Jr are running the family company while their father is in the White House.

Responding, Mr Perez said: "Democrats are people. So are Muslims, immigrants, women, people with pre-existing conditions, and everyone else Trump is hurting."

The comments have received criticism online:

"Jews are rats." - Hitler, 1940



"Tutsis are cockroaches." - Hutu, Rwanda, 1994



"Democrats aren't people." - Eric Trump, US, 2017 — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) June 7, 2017

Eric Trump is out here saying his critics "aren't even people" while looking exactly like Odo from Star Trek pic.twitter.com/vnSYukXnFj — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) June 7, 2017

"They come at us viciously & it's truly, truly horrible."- Eric Trump pic.twitter.com/aTovewrVSh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) June 7, 2017

AP