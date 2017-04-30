Crash between two sports cars causes chaos on motorway

A crash involving two high performance sports cars has caused traffic chaos on a motorway in England on the eve of the bank holiday.

A black Porsche and a blue and white Ford Mustang Shelby were involved in a collision which closed the eastbound M62 in East Yorkshire for a number of hours.

The crash happened on the Ouse Bridge, near Howden, and Humberside Police traffic officers tweeted pictures of serious damage caused to the crash barrier which separates vehicles from the 100ft drop to the River Ouse below.

The officers also posted pictures of the damage to the cars involved.

The Porsche appeared to have been separated completely from its rear mounted engine.

One frustrated traveller tweeted: "Stuck on M62 just near howden... been on the bridge 1 hour! Total stand still...."

Stuck on M62 just near howden... been on the bridge 1 hour! Total stand still.... anybody know what's happened? #M62 — Pauline (@CrazyHomo) April 30, 2017

It is not believed that anyone was seriously hurt in the incident.