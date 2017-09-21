Court shown footage of couple having sex in front of customers and staff of pizza delivery shop

Video footage of a couple having sex in a pizza delivery shop in England as staff worked on the other side of the counter has been shown to a court there.

The CCTV footage of Daniella Hirst and Craig Smith was shown at Scarborough Magistrates Court, where the pair faced charges of outraging public decency.

Hirst, 29, pleaded guilty to the offence today and Smith, 31, was found guilty in his absence after a trial lasting barely 30 minutes.

The evidence in the trial consisted almost exclusively of the 18-minute long footage which showed the pair entering Domino's Pizza in Castle Road, in the resort.

It showed them ordering food and messing around with a yellow cleaning cone, before Hirst performs oral sex on Smith.

After this, the couple have sex leaning on the counter close to the till.

Daniella Hirst.

Staff can be seen working in the kitchen as the couple continue their antics and delivery staff come and go during the footage.

Hirst, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, sat at the back of the court with her hands over her eyes as the more explicit parts of the footage was shown.

Smith, of Field Road, Bridlington, was not in court. The magistrates were told he was in prison relating to other matters.

The three magistrates sat stony-faced as the video was played on two large screens in the court room.

Earlier they refused an application by the couple's solicitor, Scott McLoughlin, that the video footage of the incident, which happened in February, should not be allowed in as evidence.

Mr McLoughlin said it had been illegally uploaded to the internet by a member of staff at the pizza store and, if it was not for this, the acts would not have been viewed by thousands of people.

But the bench refused the application prompting the solicitor to say that Hirst had no choice but to plead guilty.

The pizza shop where the incident happened.

After finding Smith guilty, the magistrates adjourned the case until October 17 so pre-sentence reports can be prepared.

Chair of the bench Angela Beardshall said a custodial sentence could not be ruled out.

Ms Beardshall said: "This offence was in a public place.

"It was a lengthy incident.

"Members of the public were present as were staff.

"The shop was on a public thoroughfare and members of the public should not have to put up with this disgusting behaviour."

Blonde haired Hirst sat in court dressed in a black top and a lace skirt for the hearing.

Earlier in the day, she appeared in a pink dress and black tights but she changed her clothes over lunch.

Daniella Hirst.

As she left court she was asked how she felt about the hearing and she said: "Fuming".

Her solicitor told the court the incident happened after the pair had been drinking and he suggested that although the sex acts had been in public, they were not "brazen".