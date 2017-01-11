Court remands girl, 15, to secure accommodation charged with murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough
A teenager has been remanded into secure accommodation in England after being charged with the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough.
The 15-year-old defendant appeared before magistrates in York over the death on Wednesday morning.
The girl, who was flanked by two security guards and a youth offending team manager, stood in the centre of the glass fronted dock and said nothing in the eight-minute hearing.
She stared straight forward as her solicitor answered questions about her name and address.
The girl, who was wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and had long brown hair, will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday.
The victim, who was described as a "kind and thoughtful child", was found on a track in the Woodthorpe area of York on Monday after police were called to a nearby address.