Court remands girl, 15, to secure accommodation charged with murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough

A teenager has been remanded into secure accommodation in England after being charged with the murder of seven-year-old Katie Rough.

The 15-year-old defendant appeared before magistrates in York over the death on Wednesday morning.

The girl, who was flanked by two security guards and a youth offending team manager, stood in the centre of the glass fronted dock and said nothing in the eight-minute hearing.

She stared straight forward as her solicitor answered questions about her name and address.

The grandparents of Katie Rough outside York Magistrates Court today. Pic: PA

The girl, who was wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt and had long brown hair, will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

The victim, who was described as a "kind and thoughtful child", was found on a track in the Woodthorpe area of York on Monday after police were called to a nearby address.