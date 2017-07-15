Court dismisses Ryan Lochte false robbery report case

A Brazilian court has dismissed the criminal case against US swimmer Ryan Lochte, who had been charged with filing a false robbery report during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The court in Rio confirmed in a statement this week that it tossed out the case after determining Lochte's robbery claim made to NBC did not constitute the filing of a fake report.

Jeff Ostrow, a US lawyer for Lochte, said in a statement to USA Today they are "pleased" by the decision and the court understood Lochte "committed no crime".

Under Brazilian law, the penalty for filing a false crime report is a maximum of 18 months in prison.