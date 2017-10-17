Couple caught on CCTV having sex in pizza shop spared jail

A couple who had sex in a pizza delivery shop as staff worked on the other side of the counter have been spared jail.

Daniella Hirst and Craig Smith were caught on CCTV engaging in a sex act and having sex in the Domino's Pizza, on Castle Road, in Scarborough.

Magistrates in the resort told the pair on Tuesday the offence was serious enough for them to be jailed but instead opted to give them community orders, including curfews.

"You were both very close to going to prison," chairman of the bench Charles Davis told the pair.

He said: "It was a brazen offence, committed in a public place over a prolonged period and in the presence of staff."

Magistrates watched 10 minutes of the footage showing the pair in the pizza shop in February.

The video showed the couple ordering food and messing around with a yellow cleaning cone before Hirst performs oral sex on Smith.

They are then seen having sex while leaning on the counter close to the till.

Staff can be seen working in the kitchen as the couple continue their antics and delivery staff come and go during the footage.

Picture credit: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Hirst, 29, of Gypsey Road, Bridlington, pleaded guilty to outraging public decency at a hearing last month.

Smith, 31, of Field Road, Bridlington, was found guilty of the same offence after a 30-minute long trial.