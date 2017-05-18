Couple accused of affair stoned to death in Northern Mali

A couple have been stoned to death in northern Mali after extremists accused them of conducting an extra-marital affair.

The killing of a Tuareg couple in Taghlite was ordered by the former mayor of Aguel'hoc, who is now a jihadist.

An official said the stoning was carried out by Ansar Dine extremists.

The group is mostly composed of ultra-conservative Tuareg tribesmen.

Kidal national assembly deputy Aicha Belco Maiga confirmed the killings, but provided no further details.

Al-Qaida-linked extremists took over Mali's north in 2012 and pursued a strict interpretation of Shariah law before being pushed from strongholds in 2013. They still pose a threat.

Another couple was stoned to death in Aguel'hoc in 2012.