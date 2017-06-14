Countess Mountbatten of Burma who survived IRA blast dies aged 93

Countess Mountbatten of Burma who survived an IRA blast who took the lives of her father, son and mother-in-law in 1979 has died at the age of 93.

The Countess's father Earl Mountbatten, her 14-year-old son Nicholas Knatchbull and her mother-in-law the Dowager Lady Brabourne were all murdered by the IRA in 1979 when their boat was blown up off the coast of Sligo.

The Countess, then known as Lady Brabourne, suffered serious injuries, but survived the blast, as did her husband Lord Brabourne and Nicholas's twin brother Timothy.

Born Patricia Mountbatten, the Countess was the Duke of Edinburgh's first cousin.

Speaking on the death of Countess Mountbatten, a Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said, "The Queen and the Duke are aware and have privately passed on their condolences."