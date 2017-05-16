Coroner keen to ensure Ian Brady's ashes are NOT scattered on Saddleworth Moor

Ian Brady's body will not be released until assurances have been given that his ashes will not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor, a coroner has said.

Opening an inquest at Southport Town Hall into the 79-year-old killer's death, senior coroner for Sefton Christopher Sumner said he also wants assurances a funeral director and crematorium willing to take Brady's body have been found.

The Moors Murderer died at Ashworth High Secure Hospital in Maghull, Merseyside, just after 6pm on Monday.

The inquest heard his cause of death was cor pulmonale, a type of heart failure, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or lung disease.

Mr Sumner told the hearing he had received a request to release the body of Brady, also known as Ian Stewart-Brady.

He said: "I would like an assurance before I do so that first of all the person who asked to take over responsibility for that funeral has a funeral director willing to deal with the funeral and that he has a crematorium willing and able to cremate Mr Stewart-Brady's body.

"Emotions are high, they are bound to be, not so much in this area but in the Manchester area.

"I also wanted to have assurance that when Mr Stewart-Brady is cremated his ashes will not be scattered on Saddleworth Moor.

"I think that's a right and proper moral judgment to make.

"I think it would be offensive if Mr Stewart-Brady's ashes were scattered on Saddleworth Moor."