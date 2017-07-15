Congolese militia kidnaps US journalist and 11 park guards

An American journalist has been captured alongside 11 Congolese security guards by rebels in the country's eastern Ituri province, rights campaigners said.

The Mai-Mai SIMBA militia carried out the raid at a security station in Bapela, about 35 miles south of Mambasa.

Two British citizens and five other guards with the Congolese Institute for Nature Conservation managed to escape to the Okapis Wildlife Reserve base, the Centre for Studies of Peace and Defence of Human Rights added.

No details about the journalist were immediately available.

Kidnappings for ransom are common in eastern Congo.

The group called on the military to find those abducted.

It said an attack Saturday by the Mai-Mai in the North Kivu province killed two soldiers.