'Computer geek' who hacked British Airways website given suspended jail sentence

A computer hacker who disrupted access to the British Airways website for more than an hour costing the airline an estimated £100,000 was caught after he boasted about his crimes on Twitter, a court heard.

"Computer geek" Paul Dixon, 24, of The Avenue, Seaham, County Durham, also admitted hacking into police websites in October 2014 then bragging about it.

The unemployed defendant, described by his barrister as socially isolated at the time of the offences, smirked as he walked out of Newcastle Crown Court having been handed a suspended two-year jail sentence and ordered to pay £200 costs.

He admitted five counts of unauthorised modification of computer material at a previous hearing.