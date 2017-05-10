Coastguard search for man missing from rig in the North Sea

A search is ongoing in the North Sea to trace a missing man who could not be found on board a rig.

Police in Scotland received reports a 49-year-old man who had been working on the Noble Lloyd Noble installation could not be located on board.

Around 9.20pm on Tuesday police were alerted to the news on board a rig which is located in Mariner Field approximately 90 miles (150km) east of Shetland.

Following initial searches of the installation, a search involving a rescue helicopter, the Coastguard, two supply vessels and a platform supply vessel began.

Inspector Steve McEwan of Police Scotland said: "An extensive search of the rig itself and the water surrounding it is ongoing, led by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

"This involves the use of a search and rescue helicopter, two standby vessels and a platform supply vessel

"We are working closely with the companies involved and next of kin to keep them informed of any developments."

A spokesman for Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "A UK Coastguard helicopter, an offshore support vessel and other vessels in the area searched overnight for a man missing off an offshore mobile drilling rig. The search was co-ordinated by the UK Coastguard."