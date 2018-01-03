Coastguard helicopter rescues woman in labour amid Storm Eleanor chaos in Wales

A pregnant woman who had gone into labour early was flown to hospital by helicopter as Storm Eleanor began whipping across Mid-Wales.

The expectant mother was collected from a makeshift landing site at the coastal town of Tywyn at around 5.30pm yesterday.

Mid and North-West Wales Coastguard sent a helicopter from its base in Caernarfon, north Wales, despite powerful winds rattling the western seashore.

A rescue team rushed her to a neonatal unit at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd Hospital in Rhyl, more than 60 miles away.

In a post on its Facebook page, the coastguard said: "Whilst Storm Eleanor began to hit the coastline, with gusts of up to 60mph, hammering rain and massive waves, Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 936 made its way down from its base in Caernarfon.



"Despite the appalling conditions R936 was able to make the trip safely and took the lady, who was accompanied by her midwife, to hospital.

"We're amazed at what the Search and Rescue helicopter guys can get through."

A yellow weather warning for strong winds remains in place for all of Wales until 7pm.