Coalition base in Iraq hit by IS suicide bombers

Islamic State suicide bombers have attacked one of the bases of the US-led coalition in northern Iraq, but without causing any Iraqi or foreign casualties.

There were several attackers involved, all of whom were killed in the incident in the area of the town of Hawija, said US Army colonel Ryan Dillon.

Hawija is one of the last pockets of IS control after the extremists were driven from Mosul earlier this year.

A separate IS attack on Thursday saw more than 80 people killed and dozens more wounded at a checkpoint and restaurant in southern Iraq.

US-backed Iraqi forces have retaken all the major urban areas the extremists once held in Iraq, but IS remains capable of carrying out attacks on civilian and military targets.

File photo.

AP