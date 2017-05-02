CNN refuses to run Donald Trump ad condemning 'fake news'

Donald Trump's supporters have accused CNN of censorship for not airing an advertisement touting the president's accomplishments after the network said it rejected it because of its claims about "fake news".

The ad from Trump's campaign - he became a declared candidate for re-election in 2020 on January 19 - says "America has rarely seen such success" and lists a series of actions from the first 100 days of his presidency.

"You wouldn't know it from watching the news. America is winning, and President Trump is making America great again," the ad says. The faces of NBC's Andrea Mitchell, CNN's Wolf Blitzer, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, ABC's George Stephanopoulos and CBS' Scott Pelley are shown on screen behind the phrase "fake news".

CNN said it requested the campaign removes the "false graphic".

It tweeted: "The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false and per policy will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted."

Pres. Trump released an ad highlighting the work he's done in his first 100 days. Here's a fact check of his claims https://t.co/Oq9dGVyQ8i pic.twitter.com/EqhDosVVKO — CNN (@CNN) May 2, 2017

Michael Glassner, executive director of Mr Trump's campaign, said "CNN is trying to silence our voice and censor our free speech" because it does not fit the network's narrative.

The campaign is refusing to change its ad, which is running on the Fox News Channel and the Fox Business Network. Mr Trump's team is spending $1.5m to spread its message.

CNN has been a frequent target of Mr Trump's criticism, both during the campaign and during his young presidency. In tweets, he has called CNN "fake news" and "unwatchable".

