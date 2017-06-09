CNN drops TV host after anti-Trump tweet

CNN has cut ties with author and television host Reza Aslan, less than a week after he profanely referred to President Donald Trump in a tweet about the London terror attacks.

The network said it was not continuing with a second season of Believer, Aslan's series about different religions, which premiered last year.

Only two weeks ago CNN dumped comedian Kathy Griffin, co-host of its annual New Year's Eve celebration, when she was photographed holding a depiction of Mr Trump's severed head.

Angered about Mr Trump's social media commentary on the London terror attacks, Aslan tweeted last Saturday that "this piece of s*** is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency, he's an embarrassment to humankind."

Aslan also tweeted that Mr Trump was a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis".

The Iranian-born author later apologised "for my choice of words" and CNN issued a statement saying "that kind of discourse is never appropriate".

But it was not enough to save his show.

In a statement today, Aslan said he was grateful to CNN for giving his series a chance.

"In these politically charged times, the tenor of our nation's discourse has become complicated," he said.

"And I recognise that CNN needs to protect its brand as an unbiased news outlet. Similarly, I need to honour my voice. I am not a journalist. I am a social commentator and a scholar."