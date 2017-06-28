Cluster bombs kill at least 15 in eastern Syria, activists say

A cluster bomb attack on an Islamic State-held village in eastern Syria has killed at least 15 people, including women and children, activists said.

Two Syrian monitoring groups, Deir Ezzor 24 and Justice For Life, said the weapons were dropped by an unidentified jet over Doblan, a village on the Euphrates River.

Russian, Syrian and US-led coalition aircraft are all known to fly sorties in the area.

Cluster bombs are designed to spread small bomblets across a wide area.

However, many fail to explode, endangering civilians long after the fighting has ended.

Omar Abou Layla, the head of Deir Ezzor 24, said the bodies of 15 victims have been recovered in the village.

He said residents expect to find many more killed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the initial toll at 30 dead.

At least 57 people were killed in an air strike on an IS-run jail in the Euphrates River Valley on Monday.

