Cloudy with the chance of the odd shower through the afternoon

Munster today:

It will be mostly dry, although with a lot of cloud; the best chance of any sunny intervals through this morning. There will be the chance of the odd shower through the afternoon. Light rain and drizzle approaching from the north-west during the late afternoon and evening. Gentle westerly winds. Max temp 16-19C (61-66F).

Munster tomorrow:

A mainly cloudy but dry morning with only isolated light showers. A few bright spells will develop but thicker cloud will bring rain in from the south-west by the afternoon. A light westerly wind. A cool day. Max temp 14-17C (59-63F).

Tuesday:

It is going to be mainly cloudy. Showery rain will become widespread for a time, especially along the south coast. Mainly dry by the evening. There will be a light easterly breeze. Max temp 15-17C (59-63F).

Wednesday:

It is set to be dry with a few sunny intervals, but a good deal of cloud later. There will be a moderate westerly wind. Max temp 17-20C (63-68F).

Thursday:

It is expected to be mainly dry but cloudy with the chance of light rain spreading from the west later. Feeling cool with a moderate westerly breeze. Max temp 15-17C (59-63F).

Friday:

A bright start with some sunshine in the east. Cloud will thicken in the west but it should stay dry. Moderate westerly winds. Max temp 15-17C (59-63F).