Cloudy with some rain

Ulster today: It will be wet and cloudy with rain from time to time, particularly in the morning. A generally cloudy end to the day. Moderate southerly winds. Mild.

Max temp 10-13C (50-55F).

Ulster tomorrow: A grey and wet start to the day before gradually becoming drier and somewhat brighter. Feeling mild with just a light south-easterly breeze.

Max temp 10-13C (50-55F).

Sunday: It is set to be overcast with rain during the morning. Sunshine and showers later. There will be a gentle westerly wind.

Max temp 8-11C (46-52F).

Monday: A dry and fine day is forecast with sunshine. Mild with only a gentle southerly breeze.

Max temp 10-13C (50-55F).

Tuesday: It will be wet with outbreaks of patchy rain or drizzle. Gentle south-westerly winds.

Max temp 10-13C (50-55F).

Wednesday: It is set to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, mainly light. There will be a moderate south-westerly wind.

Max temp 8-11C (46-52F).