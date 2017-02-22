Clear your schedule for a marathon of Iceland's most gripping new reality show Keeping up with the Kattarshians

Iceland’s hottest new reality TV show is taking catfights to the next level.

And no, for once we’re not actually talking about any of the Real Housewives drinking a little bit too much chardonnay and pulling on each other’s hair. Instead, this is a gloriously adorable livestream of kittens going about their daily business.

Filmed on three GoPro cameras you can watch the foursome frolicking about the oversized doll house. The kittens are dubbed the Catdashians (the Kattarshians in Icelandic) and although the house itself might look like a miniature Beverley Hills mansion, the kittens have very little in common with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe. Don’t expect a cameo from Kanye on this show any time soon.

There’s a wider philanthropic purpose to the show as well. All of the cats you see are orphans, who are staying in the house for 3-4 weeks until they’re adopted by someone. Don’t worry, this won’t spell the end of the addictive Keeping up with the Kattarshians, as more homeless kittens then take their place.

Unlike your average reality TV show, the housemates are taken care of instead of exploited. The show was created in collaboration with The Icelandic Cat Protection Society who help take care of the kittens, making sure they get enough food, love and human contact.

The show has become an unexpected sleeper hit, with all four of the original kittens being adopted in the first week thanks to the huge popularity of the livestream.

The show says of its success: “Their characteristics, actions and relationships are what make this show such a success. In its first 24 hours the show generated approximately 3,000 shares (Iceland’s population is 300 thousand) and Icelanders have turned to social media regarding their adoration.”

In a world of TV shows full of catfights and TMI, this comes as the perfect antidote. Although we do warn you, watching the livestream can accidentally swallow hours of your life – but this is something we don’t actually feel guilty about watching.