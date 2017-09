CIA director cancels speech after Harvard gives Chelsea Manning fellowship

CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped his appearance at Harvard University over the school's decision to make Chelsea Manning, who was convicted of leaking classified information, a visiting fellow.

Mr Pompeo was scheduled to appear at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government on Thursday to discuss allegations of Russian involvement in last year's presidential election, the nuclear standoff with North Korea and other global security concerns.

Minutes after the event was due to begin, Douglas Elmendorf, dean of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, took the stage and told the audience Mr Pompeo was not there and would not speak.

"We will try to reschedule it as soon as we can, but the CIA director, is obviously, in charge of his schedule," Mr Elmendorf said.

"We are not in charge of his schedule and he gets to decide when and where he speaks, of course."

Several hours later, the CIA released a letter that Mr Pompeo wrote to a Harvard official.

Mr Pompeo, who has a law degree from Harvard, said he didn't make the decision lightly and that he would betray the trust of CIA employees if he appeared.

Chelsea Manning was released from a military prison in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17 after serving seven years of a 35-year sentence, which was commuted by former President Barack Obama in his final days in office.

Mr Obama said in January he felt justice had been served.

Ms Manning, a 29-year-old transgender woman, formerly known as Bradley Manning, told ABC's Good Morning America in a recent interview that she was prompted to give the 700,000 military and State Department documents to Wikileaks because of the human toll of the "death, destruction and mayhem" she saw as an Army intelligence analyst in Iraq.

In his letter, Mr Pompeo reiterated his earlier claim that Wikileaks is a US adversary "akin to a hostile foreign intelligence service".

He stressed that his decision had nothing to do with Ms Manning's transgender identity.

"It has everything to do with her identity as a traitor to the United States of America and my loyalty to the officers of the CIA," Mr Pompeo said.

"Harvard's actions implicitly tell its students that you too can be a fellow at Harvard and a felon under United States law," he wrote.

Harvard said Ms Manning will be among fellows who will visit the campus for a "limited" number of events meant to spark campus discussion.

