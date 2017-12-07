Christine Keeler ’blamed and victimised for urges of men’, says son

Seymour Platt, the son of Christine Keeler, has paid tribute to his late mother, who died earlier this week aged 75.

Keeler was the former showgirl at the heart of the Profumo scandal in 1963 which rocked the Establishment, convulsed Westminster and ultimately contributed to the downfall of the beleaguered Tory Government the following year.

Speaking of his memories of her growing up, Platt told Ryan Tubridy this morning that she always stood up to bullies, having been bullied herself from a young age.

"She was very very feisty. My memory of her was standing up against bullies and there was definitely a shadow that it was a little bit different because every now and then you’d have people coming around to interview her."

Platt told Ryan that he hopes that his mother will now in death get the respect she did not get when she was alive.

"The language that we use around women must be much more respectful, we would never speak about men the way we speak about women. And, definitely Christine was blamed and was victimised for basically the urges of men."

Platt also described the last few days he spent with his mother before she died. He and his family spent time with Keeler last week.

Although they knew she was sick, he said she "was perky, she looked fantastic."

She became very sick quickly and Seymour didn’t make it back to London in time to be with her in her final moments.

"I’m just so glad that we had the week before," he said.

Listen to Seymour Platt speak to Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio 1 here: