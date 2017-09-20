Child found alive under school rubble as Mexico quake kills more than 220

A child has been found alive under the rubble of a collapsed Mexico City school following a 7.1 magnitude earthquake which killed 225 people across Mexico.

The girl was found by rescuers in the debris at the Enrique Rebsamen school in a southern area of the capital.

Foro TV reported that rescuers spotted the child and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear them, which she did. A search dog subsequently entered the wreckage and confirmed she was alive.

The chief of Mexico's national civil defence agency said 225 people are now known to be dead following the tremor on Tuesday.

Luis Felipe Puente said in a tweet that 94 are confirmed dead in Mexico City, 71 in Morelos state, 43 in Puebla, 12 in the State of Mexico, four in Guerrero and one in Oaxaca.