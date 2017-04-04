Child fights for life after dog attack
04/04/2017 - 19:42:15Back to World Home
A child in England has suffered life-threatening injuries after being bitten by a dog.
Two people have been arrested following the incident in the Jenkins Dale area of Chatham, Kent this evening..
The child is in a critical condition in a London hospital, and the dog was shot dead, police said.
The force appealed to members of the public who may have footage of the incident to contact police and not to share it on social media.